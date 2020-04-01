Allergy season ramps up as COVID-19 cases rise

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - As people are starting to see pollen on their cars, and on items outside their home, allergy and coronavirus concerns are going on at the same time.
Many are concerned about allergy symptoms and how they compare to coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
“Allergies, the onset is more gradual. So someone who has allergies, they will notice (their) allergies are getting worse over a couple of days, you know they start to get the runny noise, the itchy eyes and over a couple of days, their allergies start to get worse and that is a big contrast between the coronavirus," Dr. Kathleen Richardson, a family doctor, said.
Richardson said there are big differences between allergies and COVID-19.
Coronavirus symptoms are pretty quick to determine.
“Usually people have trouble catching their breath, you might feel short of breath. You might have a fever and feeling like you have the flu-like fever, and body aches, head aches, really bad fatigue. Your appetite is down," said Richardson.
Richardson said, if you’re curious if you have symptoms, to contact your doctor first.
“The big take away would be to always call your doctor’s office, if you have any questions because, we’re here to help and we’re working hard to keep you safe, the community safe and healthy,” said Richardson.
Richardson said allergy sufferers should continue to take their medicine.
“To make sure you are still taking care of your allergies, however, you do that. So if you use nasal saline spray or saline rinses or nasal steroids spray like Flonase, if you use histamines like any Clarnex, Zyrtec, Allegra, you know do not stop taking them right now. Keep taking your allergy medicine,” said Richardson.
Richardson recommends you don’t go out in public, until you have called your doctor or a coronavirus hotline if you believe you have symptoms.
There are different hotline numbers depending on where you live.
