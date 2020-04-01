Albany renter worried about how to pay rent in the COVID-19 outbreak

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The first of the month comes with a lot of responsibilities: rent, car note and even medical bills.
Terry Luke, an Albany resident, said if it’s this bad now, what about the upcoming months?
Luke has lived in his apartment complex for the past six years. He said since the coronavirus has spread throughout Albany, he worries now that he can’t work.
“It has been slow for me and kind of difficult for me currently,” Luke said. “I am very concerned about that. If it goes all the way up to August, then a lot of us won’t survive it."
Luke said that he has been working at his current job for the past five years.
He said he was able to save some money for rainy days but this storm, just doesn’t seem to end.
“I am going to be short of cash on the rent and light bills," Luke told WALB.
He wants city and county leaders to find new ways to help those who are impacted — like himself.
“If we can get some assistance to assist us as we try to meet these needs and bills and food or what not, you know, the necessary things we need to survive,” Luke said.
Hearing multiple stories about the $2.2 trillion stimulus package, brought up concerns for Luke.
“You hear so many different stories about the assistance that is coming but they are not coming fast enough for me currently,” Luke said, with a look of concern.
With the spread of the virus taking over Dougherty County with new cases every day, Luke said he doesn’t see many surviving it.
“You can just see the level of people just losing it. I will say it will be a devastating blow, not only for Dougherty County but for the country as well,” Luke said.
Luke said just like other families struggling to make payments for April, there’s a limited amount of time families can survive off of savings.
