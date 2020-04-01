Albany nonprofit tackling food insecurities one bus stop at a time

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One Southwest Georgia family is fighting food insecurities during the rapid spread of COVID-19, one bus stop at a time.
Joyce Mallory has lived in Albany her entire life.
“I am diabetic, and I also have high blood pressure, so I am at high risk,” explained Mallory.
She said she’s scared to leave her home as COVID-19 continues to spread. Thankfully, she can depend on “A Better Way Grocers” being there for her with fresh fruits, meats and vegetables.
“I am overwhelmed, overwhelmed. I am so glad to have Tiffany and Tommie to be able to do this for me,” said Mallory.
Tiffany and Tommie Terrell are the owners of the mobile operation.
They said giving back to families in need during this pandemic is just as important as any other natural disaster.
“A Better Way Grocers is a nonprofit organization where we actively and aggressively attack food insecurities in our area,” explained Tommie.
They established the operation just two years ago. Since introducing it to Albany, the business has continued to succeed.
Mallory said all her life, she has seen natural disasters here in Southwest Georgia. But she said this time it’s different.
“I don’t even remember it being this way before. The flood was bad, but this is worse,” said Mallory.
Tommie said he and his wife acted swiftly once they saw who the most at-risk age group was.
“With this new pandemic going on right now, it is very essential for the seniors and the people who are at high risk to contract the virus to not be out too much in public. So, we do provide a mobile service to where we are able to come and they can order their items and we can deliver them to their doors,” explained Tommie.
The bus comes with fresh produce and even meats for an affordable price.
Mallory shared her experience being a shopper.
“I have bananas, kale, cabbage and tomatoes. I can call and they will let me go in. Only one at a time can go in,” Mallory told us.
Debit, EBT and SNAP can be used as payment.
Mallory said her whole life is just different now.
“It’s frightening to go into a store because you never know who is carrying the coronavirus,” said Mallory.
Right now, the Terrell’s are looking for sponsors to donate money and feed families who have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
If you would like to donate or order fresh products you can do so by calling (229) 343-0445.
