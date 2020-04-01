Albany commissioner, business owners feed Phoebe janitorial staff

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One Albany city leader is making sure local medical heroes are fed and taken care of, even those heroes who aren’t wearing scrubs.
Albany City Commissioner BJ Fletcher said the past couple of weeks have been emotional and difficult for many families.
She and her team woke up as early as 4 a.m. to make food to take to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Fletcher said often times people forget the ones who help during a crisis, like the janitorial staff at the hospital.
But Tuesday wasn’t one of those days.
“Can you imagine what we would be like if they were not down there doing all these hours and hours of service? They say, ‘BJ, we are feeding the doctors and feeding the nurses we are doing what we can.’ Does anybody feed them?” Fletcher told WALB News 10.
Fletcher said they’ll continue feeding medical workers throughout the week. She said this is just a small appreciation of what she can do for a greater cause.
