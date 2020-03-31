YMCA offering online workouts

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Area YMCA is encouraging families to spend time with each other outdoors.
CEO & President Dan Gillan said now is the time to spend quality time with your family.
He encourages going outside for a walk or just to sit outside and enjoy the fresh air and sunshine.
Gillan said his team at the YMCA is making workout videos that they will post on their website for families to do together while at home.
“We post video workouts from different YMCAs, ours included. We just finished recording a couple of classes that should be posted either today or tomorrow and there’s a link to YMCA 360 which has a number of workouts on our website," said Gillan.
Gillan said even though the YMCA is currently closed because of COVID-19, his staff is currently working on getting their summer programs ready to go so they will be ready when they are able to open back up.
