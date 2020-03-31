Tift Co. native wants to send students to Disney World with Tik Tok #MarriedYoungChallenge

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Tift County native is looking to reward kids with an all-expense-paid trip to Orlando’s biggest amusement parks.
All they have to do is help make his new social media challenge go viral.
“He was like, ‘Hey man, are you on Tik Tok?' I was like, ‘No.’ He was like, ‘Dude, get on Tik Tok.’ He was like, ‘If you get on Tik Tok and get these kids on there doing your #MarriedYoungChallenge, I’ll give you a million dollars,’” said Joshua Jordan.
Jordan, also known to his fans as J. Trill, explained a $1 million record deal that would pass if he could get kids across Southwest Georgia to make his #MarriedYoungChallenge go viral.
Jordan said the popular Tik Tok app is the leading entertainment buzz for families during these challenging times.
“The crisis of the coronavirus has changed things. So, a record executive called me and said, hey man let’s get these kids active, let’s get these kids out of the house because right now, everything is just crazy right now,” explained Jordan.
The 30-minute conversation between the two will impact 10 to 15 lucky kids after the pandemic ends.
“We are doing a giveaway for 10 to 15 kids to go to Orlando, Florida for three days. To Sea World, Disney World and Universal Studios,” said Jordan.
Jordan told parents how they could participate.
“Doing the dance, even if they are just singing along, even if they can’t dance or they are too shy to dance, make it work for them,” said Jordan.
Parents are asked to download the Tik Tok app from the app store and follow Jordan @20Trill.
Parents can upload their kids' moves for a chance to be one of the lucky few to attend a trip of a lifetime.
“I just want to thank everyone that has supported me so far and I want to thank everyone in advance that will be supporting the #MarriedYoungChallenge, from parents to kids to teenagers to everyone,” Jordan told WALB News 10.
Jordan said kids need an outlet during this time and this is a fun one with a challenge.
The winners will be contacted through Tik Tok and Facebook.
