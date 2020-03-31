Storms end, drier and cooler air returns

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tuesday was a FIRST Alert Weather Day as SWGA prepared for strong-severe storms. Storms quickly through coming to an end around 6pm. All watches were cancelled which ended the severe weather threat. There were nearly a dozen reports of severe thunderstorm wind damage of mostly downed trees. Also one tornado touched down in Quitman County around noon leaving numerous trees down and some damage to buildings. Still very windy with sustained winds of 20-30mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 8PM.
Gradually clearing is underway as drier and cooler air filters in behind today’s storm system. Maybe you got a glimpse of the brilliant sunset which brought a nice end to our stormy day.
You’ll definitely feel the drop in temperatures. Lows tonight in the upper 40s, mid 40s Thursday and low 50s Friday. Sunshine and pleasantly cool to mild low-upper 70s take over the rest of the week.
For the weekend more clouds, a slight chance of rain Sunday and warmer low 80s.
The first half of next week another system slides into the region with isolated to scattered showers and highs low-mid 80s.
