Storms end, drier and cooler air returns

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tuesday was a FIRST Alert Weather Day as SWGA prepared for strong-severe storms. Storms quickly through coming to an end around 6pm. All watches were cancelled which ended the severe weather threat. There were nearly a dozen reports of severe thunderstorm wind damage of mostly downed trees. Also one tornado touched down in Quitman County around noon leaving numerous trees down and some damage to buildings. Still very windy with sustained winds of 20-30mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 8PM.