Phoebe reports Tuesday COVID-19 numbers

“We continue to see a substantial number of patients presenting to our emergency centers with COVID-19 symptoms every day, and many of those patients are already critically ill," Scott Steiner, Phoebe CEO, said. "Thanks to support from the National Guard and our continual efforts to increase critical care staffing, we have been able to stand up yet another intensive care unit. We typically operate three ICUs at our main hospital. We now have five units, with four of those reserved for COVID-19 patients. Unfortunately, we have not reached the peak of this illness in southwest Georgia, and the need for critical care services in our area continues to grow.”