Phoebe reports Tuesday COVID-19 numbers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday, Phoebe released its daily COVID-19 numbers for the hospital system.
Here are all Phoebe-related COVID-19 test results for Tuesday:
- Total Positive Results – 647
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Main – 27
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 2
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 61
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center - 14
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total Positive External Patients – 543
- Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 71
- Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 14
- Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results at Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 6
- Total Other Patients Awaiting Test Results – 1,151
- Total Negative Results – 1,079
“We continue to see a substantial number of patients presenting to our emergency centers with COVID-19 symptoms every day, and many of those patients are already critically ill," Scott Steiner, Phoebe CEO, said. "Thanks to support from the National Guard and our continual efforts to increase critical care staffing, we have been able to stand up yet another intensive care unit. We typically operate three ICUs at our main hospital. We now have five units, with four of those reserved for COVID-19 patients. Unfortunately, we have not reached the peak of this illness in southwest Georgia, and the need for critical care services in our area continues to grow.”
On Tuesday, Phoebe had 44 National Guard troops on-site assisting with COVID-19 response, with more on the way.
“We’re extremely grateful for the help we’re receiving from the Guard. These troops hit the ground ready to accomplish their mission and willing to do whatever is needed of them. We have also received multiple shipments of emergency supplies, and we appreciate the incredible support we continue to receive from Gov. Kemp and other state leaders as we navigate through this unprecedented public health crisis,” Steiner said.
