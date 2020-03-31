New machine drastically reduces ambulance cleaning time

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Thoroughly sanitizing an EMS ambulance used to take eight hours. Now, it takes 11 minutes.
It’s all thanks to a new machine Dougherty County EMS just got.
The machine uses a solution that kills viruses, bacteria and even anthrax.
Dougherty EMS Director Sam Allen said it ensures the truck is safe for next use since crews are transporting confirmed and potential cases of COVID-19 to and from the hospital.
“We are transporting a large number of COVID-19 patients. With this, we can have a truck completely sanitized and back out on the road in 11 minutes. With our call volume, this greatly helps us keep the ambulances available for 911 response because we have seen a significant increase in call volume,” said Allen.
Allen said this machine is the best one on the market right now.
The county also purchased one to completely clean facilities.
The machine costs around $39,000.
