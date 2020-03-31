Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

MEGGETT, S.C. (AP) — A 22-year-old man and his father are free after posting bond Saturday for their alleged roles in the hit-and-run death of a South Carolina hiker. The Post and Courier reports Matthew Stipp faces a charge of leaving the scene of a fatal accident, while his father, 47-year-old Peter Stipp, is accused of one count of accessory after the fact. Each was arrested Friday. It was unknown if either man is represented by an attorney. The younger Stipp is accused of hitting 30-year-old Matthew Baer the night of March 20. Baer's mother said he had been walking along S.C. Highway 165, preparing for a trek on the Appalachian Trail, when he was hit.