Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

A photo of health care professionals from Georgia on a Southwest plane on their way to help with the coronavirus outbreak in New York is getting lots of love online. The photo shows dozens of people, some wearing masks and gloves, holding their hands in the shape of a heart. A Southwest Airlines spokesman says an Atlanta ramp agent took the photo before the plane pushed back from the gate on Friday. There were about 30 health care professionals, all from Atlanta-area hospitals, who told the agent they were going to New York to assist in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.