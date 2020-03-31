Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA
Virus cases, deaths continue upward climb in Georgia
ATLANTA (AP) — Confirmed coronavirus infections and deaths continue to increase in Georgia, where one expert is predicting a peak in late April. The Georgia Department of Public Health reported Monday that confirmed cases have topped 3,000 statewide and at least 100 people have died. Infectious disease expert Dr. Carlos del Rio of Emory University noted one model widely followed by epidemiologists projects that deaths in Georgia will peak around April 23. Meanwhile, traveling from Georgia into neighboring Florida has become more cumbersome. The Florida Highway Patrol established a checkpoint at the Georgia line on Interstate 95 as part of the governor's order that travelers from certain hard-hit states must isolate themselves upon entering Florida.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA ELECTIONS
Georgia elections chief holds line on May 19 election plan
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's top elections official is holding the line on plans for May 19 voting, even as the state House speaker continues his push for delay. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger writes that he doesn't have legal authority to further delay Georgia's presidential primary and other elections originally set for March 24. Those elections were pushed back to May 19. Georgians are also scheduled to vote May 19 for party nominees for one U.S. senator's post, U.S. House members and state lawmakers. House Speaker David Ralston last week called on Raffensperger to delay voting again. He renewed his call in a letter Sunday.
INTERSTATE-CHEMICAL TRUCK SPILL
Chemical truck spill on I-20 prompts westbound lane closures
GREENSBORO, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia said a tanker truck crashed on Interstate 20 spilling hazardous material and forcing closures in the westbound lanes. Greene County Sheriff Donnie Harrison said the crash occurred Monday afternoon near Greensboro, about 75 miles east of Atlanta. The Georgia Department of Transportation-East said the truck was carrying a chemical called chloral anhydrous, which spilled but was contained. Harrison said the spill posed no threat but dirt beside the road was being removed. The agency said westbound lanes between exits 130-Greensboro and 138-Siloam will be closed until at least 10 a.m. Tuesday. Eastbound lanes are open. There was no immediate reports of injuries int he crash.
UNSOLVED MASS LYNCHING-GEORGIA
Court: Grand jury records from lynching can't be released
ATLANTA (AP) — A federal appeals court says the grand jury records from the 1946 lynching of two black couples in Georgia cannot be released despite their great historical significance. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta ruled 8 to 4 that federal judges don't have authority to disclose grand jury records for reasons other than those provided for in the rules governing grand jury secrecy. The ruling stems from a historian's quest to get the records from the Moore's Ford Bridge lynching.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-PLANE PHOTO
Photo of health care workers flying to help NY gets love
A photo of health care professionals from Georgia on a Southwest plane on their way to help with the coronavirus outbreak in New York is getting lots of love online. The photo shows dozens of people, some wearing masks and gloves, holding their hands in the shape of a heart. A Southwest Airlines spokesman says an Atlanta ramp agent took the photo before the plane pushed back from the gate on Friday. There were about 30 health care professionals, all from Atlanta-area hospitals, who told the agent they were going to New York to assist in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TESTING KICKBACKS
Prosecutors: Man sought kickbacks for coronavirus tests
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Federal prosecutors in New Jersey say a Georgia man used concerns over the coronavirus in a bid to defraud Medicare out of more than $1.1 million. Erik Santos, of Braselton, Georgia, was arrested Monday at his home by FBI agents. He was charged with conspiracy to violate the federal anti-kickback statute and conspiracy to commit health care fraud. Prosecutors say the 49-year-old Santos had run a scheme since November that steered people with Medicare to diagnostic testing facilities for genetic cancer screening tests _ and more recently Coronavirus and other tests _ in exchange for kickback payments.
BODIES FOUND
Sheriff: 5 people found dead inside Georgia apartment
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say five people were found dead in a home Sunday afternoon. News outlets report the bodies were located inside an apartment in Bartow County. Deputies, agents and investigators reportedly went to the home for an unknown problem, which was later determined to be a death investigation. The names and ages of the people who died were not immediately released. The sheriff says autopsies will be performed at the state crime lab to determine causes of death.
SEA TURTLES-VIRTUAL CLASSES
Georgia Sea Turtle Center puts lessons online amid closures
JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Georgia's hospital for sick and injured sea turtles is holding online lessons for children. The Georgia Sea Turtle Center on Jekyll Island has been streaming live educational videos daily since March 19. The series aims to help children keep learning while schools are closed during the coronavirus pandemic. Lessons so far have included segments on the different sea turtle species found in coastal Georgia and a virtual field trip to the marshes of Jekyll Island. Called “Scute School” after the name for the bony plates that form turtle shells, the series is being streamed on the Facebook pages of the Georgia Sea Turtle Center and Jekyll Island. New installments are scheduled through at least April 10.