'Know that we can do better’: Albany neighbor upset after 9-year-old grazed with bullet

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One Albany neighbor is speaking out after a bullet grazed a 9-year-old girl during a shooting.
The shooting took place shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday in South Riverview Circle.
The Albany Police Department (APD) said several gunshots were fired into a home when the child was grazed.
Myra Thomas said this comes as a surprise because she describes the neighborhood as close and family-oriented.
"We had been out here for 25 years and we have had our ups and downs. It was a shock to me because everybody gets along. We never had any conflicts between no kids fighting or shooting or nothing like that,” said Thomas.
Thomas said she wasn’t home during the incident but once she returned, she received the heartbreaking news.
“I wasn’t out here at the time it went on but I got so much misinformed information. When I found out it was about the 9-year-old that got grazed I thought that was kind of crazy though,” explained Thomas.
Thomas was shocked that a child was injured.
“It is sad, I don’t know who the 9-year-old was, but my heart goes out to the family or whatever. But for me myself, I don’t too much deal with nobody. I have always been to myself,” said Thomas.
Thomas said there is too much going on already when it comes to the coronavirus outbreak.
She said she wants the guns to be put away and the gun violence to end.
“I just want to let them know, let us know that we can do better. We got to do better,” Thomas told WALB News 10.
APD said there are no current suspects in custody.
Anybody with any information on this case is asked to call the Albany Area Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.
WALB is working to get an update on the 9-year-old’s condition.
