How to get rid of those pesky mosquitoes

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - You’re probably starting to see mosquitoes swarm your backyard or attack you while you’re trying to enjoy some sunshine.
Bridges Sinyard at Adams Exterminators said you need to empty out any containers holding water, like birdbaths, flowerpots, wheelbarrows and even old tires.
Sinyard said you also need to make sure you’re spraying yourself and your kids with insect repellent that has DEET in it.
“Empty those containers, wear an insect repellent with DEET and try to avoid having any kind of standing water on your property," said Sinyard.
Anyone who would like more information can call Adams Exterminators at the following numbers.
- Albany
- 1702 West Town RoadAlbany, GA 31707
- (229) 435-6257
- Americus
- (229) 928-3004
- Bainbridge
- (229) 246-2313
- Blakely
- 12291 Columbia StreetBlakely, GA 39823
- (229) 723-3265
- Cordele
- (229) 273-7775
- Leesburg
- 227 Walnut Ave South, Suite C, Leesburg, GA 31763
- (229) 435-4484
- Moultrie
- 605 South Main StreetMoultrie Georgia 31768
- (229) 890-5839
- Tifton
- 816 North Tift AvenueTifton, GA 31794
- (229) 382-2411
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.