GDOT: Stay home if you can, Florida checkpoints may cause traffic delays near state lines

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is asking drivers to stay home if they can.
The COVID-19 pandemic is even impacting South Georgia travel and GDOT leadership wants you to be aware.
They are asking people to follow the advice of health professionals and your local government leaders.
“Stay home if they can. If you have to be on the road, it is a good idea to go ahead and check conditions before you get on the road,” said Nita Birmingham, a spokesperson for GDOT.
You can check conditions by dialing 511. You can also check by using the 511 app.
Florida has implemented checkpoints at the Florida, Georgia state line.
"There’s potential delays at the Florida line due to checkpoints,” said Birmingham.
Those checkpoints were put in place by Florida’s governor.
Florida patrol officers will be set up on I-95 at the Florida, Georgia line, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.
They said this is to help stop the spread of COVID-19 from areas with “substantial community spread.”
