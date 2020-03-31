First Alert Weather Day Today !

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY remains in effect today.
A Wind Advisory is in effect from 11am-8pm. Sustained SW winds 20-30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.
These winds will be ahead of/outside of the t-storms. Tree limbs that fall could result in sporadic power outages.
The Storm Prediction Center has kept the Slight Risk (Level 2/5) of severe storms for the entire viewing area.
Main Threats: 15% chance of damaging winds up to 60 mph, 15% chance of large hail quarter size or larger, and a 5% chance of an isolated tornado.
Timing: Northwest 1 pm, Albany around 3 pm, and to Southeast 7 pm.
Much cooler and drier air returns Wednesday. Still breezy. Still expecting lows in the mid-upper 40’s Thursday AM. Temperatures rebound into the 80’s by the weekend with scattered rain chances. The pattern looks to be active into first weeks of April.
Chris, Matthew
