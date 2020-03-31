First Alert Weather Day issued for South GA

First Alert Weather Day issued for South GA
First Alert Weather Day (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team | March 31, 2020 at 10:03 AM EDT - Updated March 31 at 10:03 AM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Tuesday, March 31.

A Wind Advisory is in effect from 11am-8pm. Sustained SW winds 20-30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

These winds will be ahead of/outside of the t-storms. Tree limbs that fall could result in sporadic power outages.

The Storm Prediction Center has kept the Slight Risk (Level 2/5) of severe storms for the entire viewing area.

Main Threats: 15% chance of damaging winds up to 60 mph, 15% chance of large hail quarter size or larger, and a 5% chance of an isolated tornado.

Timing: Northwest 1 pm, Albany around 3 pm, and to Southeast 7 pm.

Much cooler and drier air returns Wednesday. Still breezy. Still expecting lows in the mid-upper 40’s Thursday AM. Temperatures rebound into the 80’s by the weekend with scattered rain chances. The pattern looks to be active in the first weeks of April.

[ What is a First Alert Weather Day? ]

Other weather resources:

Below is a list of Albany radio stations that provide weather updates:

WALG 1590 AM broadcasts WALB news and weather.

NASH FM 104.5 WKAK airs WALB’s meteorologist forecasts.

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.