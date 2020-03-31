Eighth Street Middle School moves morning announcements to Facebook

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - School’s out in Tift County for now, but morning announcements must go on.
One principal began delivering the morning announcements on Facebook after his school closed due to the coronavirus.
Dr. Chad Stone at Eighth Street Middle School said he hopes to spread positivity and make the students at home feel more at ease.
Stone said the entire school system is on board with making the announcements to provide a sense of normalcy.
“Some schools have teachers doing it, I do it some, some have had students send it in. I think it is trying to keep it as normal as we can here in our district, all 11 of our schools. We are trying to be as proactive, tell our kids we love them and we miss them, especially during this time,” said Stone.
Principal Stone encourages parents to reach out or email their child’s teachers if they need any extra help in any way.
“We believe relationships are the key here and we are trying to build on those relationships in our schools, all of them are doing an amazing job to help our students. Our school nutrition, we are feeding, oh man a bunch of meals every day,” said Stone.
Principal Stone said that meals will also be delivered throughout the week to provide meals for their students while they work from home.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.