Dougherty Co. superintendent addresses seriousness of COVID-19

DCSS Superintendent Kenneth Dyer. (Source: DCSS)
By Madison McClung | March 31, 2020 at 7:35 PM EDT - Updated March 31 at 7:35 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County School System wants to make sure students understand the seriousness of COVID-19.

The school system posted a video with Superintendent Kenneth Dyer talking about the importance of the virus and his staff, students and community doing their part to stop the spread of the virus.

He spoke about the importance of social distancing and staying home.

Dyer also said it is important to make sure you sit down with your child and explain to them what COVID-19 is and what it’s doing in our community.

He also encourages students to continue to stay positive.

