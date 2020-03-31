DCSS encouraging parents to sign kids up for pre-K

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County School System is reminding parents that now is the time to sign your child up for pre-K.
Due to COVID-19, the school system has put the registration process online.
Pre-K Director Gail Solomon said that as of Monday afternoon, they had less than 150 slots left.
Solomon said when signing up online, there will be a page that lists the documents you will need.
“That first page tells you everything that you will need to make sure that application is complete because what we can’t do is accept it and award you a slot if all that documentation is not attached to their online application and there is a spot on the application for you to attach all documents," explained Solomon.
Pre-K sign up is on a first-come, first-served basis until all slots are filled, so parents are encouraged to start the process early.
You can find a link to the registration page on the Dougherty County School System’s website.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.