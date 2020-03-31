Colquitt Regional Medical Center providing virtual clinics

MOULTIRE, Ga. (WALB) - To minimize the exposure to the coronavirus, Colquitt Regional Medical Center is now offering virtual clinics for patients.
In response to the coronavirus, Colquitt Regional Medical Center is going virtual, adding another layer of protection for their patients and staff, like Dr. Justin Baker.
“It does make everything a lot safer and I think my family’s glad that we’re seeing more virtual visits than we’ve ever done before,” Baker said.
Now, patients can use their computers or cellphones to visit with their doctor from the comforts of their home.
“It does seem to be that patients act differently and they are at ease,” said Baker. “It’s been interesting because it’s new to us and it’s new to our patients and we’re learning and it’s been neat though.”
Baker believes this virtual care is a beneficial tool that he can see the hospital using even after the coronavirus.
“Say they want to see the doctor but they don’t feel they could leave work very easily. They could probably take 15 minutes to do the video call and be done. And not have to leave the office, come to our office, sit in the waiting room, go back to their office where they probably wasted two hours of their day,” said Baker.
Although, Baker said it has its limitations.
“There are certain things we cannot do over the phone or video feed,” said Baker.
So, when it’s needed, he encourages his patients to make an in-person visit.
Even then, they take extra precautions to ensure everyone’s safety, like, waiting in your car until the doctor is ready to see you.
