Colquitt Co. Schools offering online classes

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Colquitt County schools are going online.
These classes are not required, so the assignments are not for a grade.
Instead, it’s a way to keep the students academically engaged.
R. B. Wright Elementary Principal Summer Hall said they’re in day two of online classes.
She said she’s impressed with the level of participation at their school.
“We wanted to do it because our students deserve it. I think any educator, no matter the grade, every day is a day to learn. The driving force is they want their students to be the best that they can be. So, we’ll do all we can to help students achieve their goals,” said Hall.
The virtual classes are offered Monday through Thursday.
