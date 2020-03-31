Colquitt Co. braced for Tuesday’s potentially severe weather

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - With severe weather predicted Tuesday, Colquitt County officials asked residents to stay indoors.
County Administrator Chas Cannon said they kept an eye on Colquitt Regional Medical Center, as there were tents outside for COVID-19 testing.
Cannon said with the recent extreme heat, he’s relieved the area may experience rain showers.
“We do need the rain, folks are in the middle of planting season right now. Our farmers are getting, particularly produce, are getting ready for peanuts and cotton. So any moisture would help at this point. We haven’t had any rain for three, four weeks. So the rain will be welcomed, but the winds and the hail and the tornadoes is kind of what we’re watching for,” said Cannon.
Cannon encouraged residents to call your local utility company and public works if you see any damage or experience power outages.
