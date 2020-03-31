Carroll’s Sausage and Country Store taking extra precautions to keep shoppers, employees safe

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Since grocery stores are essential businesses, they can’t close right now. This means store owners are having to get creative when it comes to keeping the store clean and employees safe.
Hugh Hardy, Carroll’s Sausage and Country Store owner, said he’s done just this.
Hardy said they’re really working to limit the number of people in the store at one time. They’re asking people to wait outside while others are inside, working to keep people six feet apart.
They’ve also put a sanitizing station outside the store. This way, if you have to go inside the store to get food, you can clean your hands before going in.
“We feel like that since we are in the food business, we’ve got to be there for our customers because I know how important it is to keep food on the table. The biggest thing I can encourage everyone to be is just patience, employees and customers, as well. Just have some patience and keep pushing through this thing," Hardy said.
Hardy said they’re also reducing store hours. He said this way, they can sanitize the store in the morning before it opens, sanitize it during the day and then again at night after they close.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.