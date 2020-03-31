Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany, Feeding the Valley partner up to keep families fed

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Boys & Girls Club has partnered with Feeding the Valley to ensure the community is being fed.
Feeding the Valley gave over 4,000 pounds of food to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany.
Club CEO Marvin Laster said it was important to make sure nobody is going hungry in this time of uncertainty.
“We are looking at ways we can definitely help out in these uncertain times and try to bring some type of normalcy to our community, more importantly to the young people that we serve," said Laster.
Laster said they are continuing to find ways to feed the community.
