Baker Co. School System sees success with feeding program

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Baker County School System is continuing to feed students with its meals on wheels program.
High School Principal Boyd Williamson said just about every kid picked up a meal on their bus route last week.
Williamson said there were over 200 meals served.
“We wanted to make sure our kids are being fed. With the way the economy is going right now and parents who used to have jobs maybe not having a job," said Williamson.
The school delivers meals on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
