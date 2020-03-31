Archbold reports additional COVID-19 death

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday, Archbold reported another COVID-19 death.
As of Tuesday, here is a summary of COVID-19 numbers for all Archbold facilities:
- Total Positive Results – 64
- Total Negative Results – 195
- Total Positive Patients at Home – 16
- Total Other Patients Awaiting Results at Home – 152
- Total Deaths – 3
Below is a further breakdown of all COVID-19 numbers for Archbold facilities:
- Archbold Memorial Hospital Total Positive Inpatients – 22
- Archbold Memorial Hospital Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results – 8
- Brooks County Hospital Total Positive Inpatients – 0
- Brooks County Hospital Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results – 0
- Grady General Hospital Total Positive Inpatients – 1
- Grady General Hospital Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results – 0
- Mitchell County Hospital Total Positive Inpatients – 1
- Mitchell County Hospital Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results – 1
- Glenn-Mor Nursing Home Total Positive Residents – 0
- Glenn-Mor Nursing Home Total Awaiting Results – 0
- Mitchell County Convalescent Total Positive Residents – 0
- Mitchell County Convalescent Total Awaiting Results – 0
- Pelham Parkway Nursing Home Total Positive Residents – 21
- Pelham Parkway Nursing Home Total Awaiting Results – 5
- Archbold Pinetree Screening Site Total Positive Patients – 11
- Archbold Pinetree Screening Site Total Negative Results – 80
- Archbold Pinetree Screening Site Total Awaiting Test Results - 95
