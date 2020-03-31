Archbold reports additional COVID-19 death

Archbold reports additional COVID-19 death
Archbold Medical Has Plans in Place if Coronavirus Spreads to the area, Thomasville (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team | March 31, 2020 at 3:25 PM EDT - Updated March 31 at 3:25 PM

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday, Archbold reported another COVID-19 death.

As of Tuesday, here is a summary of COVID-19 numbers for all Archbold facilities:

  • Total Positive Results – 64
  • Total Negative Results – 195
  • Total Positive Patients at Home – 16
  • Total Other Patients Awaiting Results at Home – 152
  • Total Deaths – 3

Below is a further breakdown of all COVID-19 numbers for Archbold facilities:

  • Archbold Memorial Hospital Total Positive Inpatients – 22
  • Archbold Memorial Hospital Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results – 8
  • Brooks County Hospital Total Positive Inpatients – 0
  • Brooks County Hospital Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results – 0
  • Grady General Hospital Total Positive Inpatients – 1
  • Grady General Hospital Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results – 0
  • Mitchell County Hospital Total Positive Inpatients – 1
  • Mitchell County Hospital Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results – 1
  • Glenn-Mor Nursing Home Total Positive Residents – 0
  • Glenn-Mor Nursing Home Total Awaiting Results – 0
  • Mitchell County Convalescent Total Positive Residents – 0
  • Mitchell County Convalescent Total Awaiting Results – 0
  • Pelham Parkway Nursing Home Total Positive Residents – 21
  • Pelham Parkway Nursing Home Total Awaiting Results – 5
  • Archbold Pinetree Screening Site Total Positive Patients – 11
  • Archbold Pinetree Screening Site Total Negative Results – 80
  • Archbold Pinetree Screening Site Total Awaiting Test Results - 95

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.