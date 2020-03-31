Americus interim city manager named

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - An interim city manager for the City of Americus has been named.
Diadra Powell, finance director for the city, was hired after the Americus City Council met in a called meeting on Monday.
Powell will begin immediately, according to city officials.
Powell has been employed with the city since 2013. She previously worked as a senior management assistant at New Bern, North Carolina.
She has earned a master’s of business administration with a concentration in finance and a bachelor’s of arts in chemistry from East Carolina University.
Mayor Barry Blount said he and the city council are looking forward to working with Powell and are confident that she has the experience and education to perform the job of interim city manager.
