Allergy season has arrived. Know the symptoms and self-monitor

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s time to break out those tissues and allergy medications because the pollen is falling and it’s here to stay for quite some time!
“I think it's only going to get worse,” said Dr. William Hark, MD, with Richmond Allergy & Asthma Specialists. “April is going to be a terrible month for allergies."
Not only is Virginia dealing with COVID-19, but now folks will have to deal with allergies.
"[Allergies] typically cause more running nose and sneezing and stuffy nose than the coronavirus," Hark said.
Hark added he knows many people are on heightened alert, but the common symptoms for coronavirus and seasonal allergies are different.
"Unfortunately, it's easy to get it mixed up,” he said. “People will see you sneezing and may think you have something else."
Monday saw a pollen count number of four, but the rest of the week is expected to hit the max scale of 5.
"As the wind picks up later today it's going to stir up all that pollen and it's going to be really bad," Hark said.
"It usually hits me later in the season,” said Jeff Morris, a local artist. “For today, no issues."
Morris took advantage of the beautiful day by capturing some of Richmond's beauty, minus the pollen.
"No no, just going to try and bring out the bright colors and things of that nature," he said while painting part of Byrd Park.
As many people try to enjoy the weather while they can, Dr. Hark said the best way to battle your allergies may be to follow the suggestions for COVID-19 – stay home.
"Keep your windows closed, air conditioning on," he added.
"Richmond has so much beauty and I just wanted to use this opportunity as a pleasant distraction," Morris said.
Again, the most common symptoms for allergies and coronavirus are different:
- Allergies: Sneezing, nasal congestion, runny nose, watery eyes, itchy throat and eyes, wheezing
- COVID-19: Cough, fever, and difficulty breathing
For the latest information on Central Virginia weather, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.