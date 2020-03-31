Albany pastor talks faith, uncertainty in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Conversations about faith, uncertainty, grief and the coronavirus pandemic are taking place among church families and believers everywhere.
Daniel Simmons has pastored Albany’s Mt. Zion Baptist Church for 29 years. Like many pastors, he is guiding his roughly 3,000 members through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The hand washing, the social distancing that they’re asking us to do. But even going beyond that and reading and listening to other sources of information, talking with your own physician, and getting some input on things that you can do, not only to avoid it but just to build your immune system,” Simmons said.
And when he receives questions about faith and the role that God may be playing in this pandemic?
“We’ve got to see how we can work in partnership with God to find the good and do the good. And so for us, doing the good means how can the church, one, service members and then two, serve those who are not a part of our congregation, because this pandemic, is just creating a lot of needs that we have not known before,” Simmons said.
Simmons said Mt. Zion started streaming its services as soon as churches were asked not to meet, and have also put other technology in place to help members communicate with each other.
“We had in place Zoom and conferencing calls for other groups that want to make a Sunday school new class or some other ministry. And there are some people, mostly older people, who chose not to participate in those kinds of settings. And we’re just constantly making phone calls and keeping people engaged in ministry that way,” Simmons said.
And so how does his church minister stay in touch with the sick and shut-in?
“We have a group of people, including myself every day, sharing in calling," Simmons said. "Our elderly members are getting phone calls, from no less than two to three members every day, checking up on them, seeing what their situation is, and if they need anything, then we’re positioned to provide it if we can do it.”
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.