Waitr announces additional efforts to keep customers, employees safe during COVID-19 outbreak

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Waitr has announced its latest efforts to help protect restaurant partners, employees and customers during the coronavirus pandemic.
Waitr has secured a large amount of sanitizing solution to send to its delivery drivers. The solution is on top of precautionary steps Waitr has already taken.
Steps already announced by Waitr include driver’s gloves; “No-Contact” delivery, which allows for distancing between customers and delivery drivers; working with restaurant partners to offer free delivery and marketing programs; and continue to pay any hourly employee who contracts the virus and/or is in quarantine.
Waitr says these steps will help ensure the cleanliness and the health and safety of all involved in the delivery supply chain.
“We’re fortunate to secure these items to keep our drivers safe during this time,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO of Waitr.
Waitr is a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery. You can order from Waitr at www.waitrapp.com.
