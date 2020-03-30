Thomasville City Schools start handing out weekly meals

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomasville City Schools started handing out weekly meals.
This after the city issued a shelter-in-place order last week.
Cars lined the streets outside of Thomasville High School to receive their meals for the rest of the week.
“Especially since the City of Thomasville issued a voluntary shelter-in-place late last week, we decided it would be best to go ahead and distribute meals just once a week,” Jeana Smith, school nutrition director, said.
Smith said for students and staff to only be able to come out once a week, it decreases the risk of possible infection.
“We still want to make sure the kids are fed and they’re not going hungry since school is out,” said Smith.
With spring break starting in one week, the school system wants to make sure students have extra food to last them until the break.
“We are hoping to partner with the food bank so that they can do a drive next week during spring break while we won’t be serving meals,” Smith said.
Smith said they’re are giving out breakfast and lunches for the rest of the week.
She said they’re trying to still follow USDA Meal patterns.
Superintendent Ben Wiggins joined in to hand out meals.
"Well, I think it’s vitally important for us as a school system to continue to provide meals for our students,” said Wiggins.
He said helping out is just one way to lift the burden off of families during this crisis.
“I would be remiss if I didn’t brag on our school nutrition, our teachers and coaches that I volunteered over the past few weeks. It’s been a monumental effort as they’ve come through in these challenging times,” said Wiggins.
Smith said they will continue these meals after spring break.
She said they hope to continue handing out meals as long as school is out during the calendar year.
“Hopefully they will be back in school, but if not, they will continue to get fed,” said Smith.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.