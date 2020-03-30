‘They’re passing away without loved ones:’ Nurse helps dying patient speak to family one last time

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As health care workers battle the coronavirus outbreak on the front lines, they are also playing the role of comforter for those patients who don’t survive.
Since they can't have visitors, COVID-19 patients in hospitals are dying without a final goodbye from their loved ones.
"The patients are just so sick," said Carley Rice, an RN in the Surgical ICU at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany.
She explained that they deal with stress every day, but this pandemic has made way for a different kind of stress.
“We’re used to fixing people,” Rice said. “It’s not going our way up here. We try and we try, but this virus is... we’ve been calling it a beast.”
Georgia's death toll for the so-called "beast" that is COVID-19 has been hovering around three percent of the total cases.
For those in their final days, it is likely an experience they never imagined.
"Their family cannot come up here," Rice explained. "They're sitting here passing away without loved ones. It honestly breaks my heart."
It's something none of us would want for a loved one: experiencing their last moments on earth alone.
Rice said that fact weighs on her.
"I had to FaceTime a family member so they could say goodbye to their mom, their aunt, their grandma. It is so hard," Rice said of the intimate moment she witnessed.
“It’s hard to hear someone else cry over their family, because you start to think about your family, if this was you and all that,” she said. “But, to have a reaction from the patient, while she squeezes my hand while they’re saying they love her, and it’s not goodbye, it’s ‘see you later.’ It’s so hard.”
Rice said other patients are less fortunate.
"Some people don't get goodbyes," she said. "They just get a phone call. Never thought that we would ever have to go through this without family members being beside them."
Rice said this fact encourages her to do what she can to comfort people who are fighting just to live another day.
"I would treat every single person like they're my family so they aren't alone," Rice explained. "I would hope someone would do that for my family, and that's why we do what we do."
Phoebe is offering Employee Emotional Wellbeing Support Services to its staff, thanks to collaboration by Phoebe's Behavioral Health, EAP and Chaplaincy service.
They have counseling available to employees.
Phoebe staff members have to call (229) 312-2964 to schedule one-on-one sessions, either in-person or via phone.
The Phoebe chapel has also been designated as an Emotional Break Area that is available 24 hours a day.
Phoebe's spokesperson Ben Roberts also referenced several efforts to support those health care workers on the front line:
