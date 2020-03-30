Strong-severe storms possible Tuesday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Rather quiet under mostly cloudy skies with warm low-upper 80s Monday. Tonight clouds hold as lows drop only into the low 60s.
Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day. Strong to severe storms are possible through the afternoon and evening. Major threats are damaging winds, hail and an isolated tornado or two. Prior to any storms, it’ll become very winds. Sustained winds 20-30 mph with gust5 to 40 mph are possible. Therefore a Wind Advisory will be in effect from 11am-7pm. Storms moved out before midnight.
Behind the system drier and cooler air quickly filters into SWGA midweek. Sunshine with a few clouds but definitely more seasonal with highs in the 70s around 80 and lows upper 40s low 50s Through Friday.
For the weekend, low-mid 80s with isolated showers.
