Spirit Airlines temporarily suspends flights from New York, other airports due to COVID-19

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Officials with Spirit Airlines announced Monday they were temporarily suspending service at airports located in New York, Connecticut and New Jersey.
According to Spirt officials, service will be temporarily suspended at the following airports:
• New York LaGuardia (LGA)
• Newark (EWR)
• Hartford (BDL)
• Niagara Falls (IAG)
• Plattsburgh (PBG)
Spirit officials anticipate the suspensions lasting at least through May 4, 2020. It’s in response to a travel advisory from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention due to the novel coronavirus.
“Taking care of our Guests continues to be our number one priority as we navigate these unprecedented times. Guests booked on these flights will receive emails notifying them of the change and explaining their options,” according to Spirit.
Spirit officials said the changes are going into effect over the next two days, and that emails are going out to guests automatically as they do.
“We are taking care of everything for them. They don’t need to call us because when their emails arrive,” according to Spirit. “They’ll have all the necessary information on getting a credit and re-booking.”
Spirit representatives said it takes time to implement the changes. When checking flight statuses Monday night or Tuesday, it’s possible some flights will still show as operating, they said. By mid-week, all the changes should be fully implemented.
