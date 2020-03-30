'She was the kind to put feet to her faith’: Albany remembers the life Femi Anderson

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Many are mourning the death of a prominent Albany woman.
Femi Anderson, owner of The Renaissance Art Cafe, died Saturday morning.
Those that knew Anderson often describe her as the modern-day renaissance woman.
Friends and family said she truly made her mark and will be missed.
“It is rare you met a person that way, I do not know a lot of people, in fact Femi is kind of... I do not know anyone quite like Femi,” said Nicole Williams, Albany Area Arts Council executive director.
Friends often described her as unstoppable, caring and a very artistic woman that gave her life to the City of Albany.
“In the black or the African-American community, it fills a gap that really was huge and Femi was instrumental in making a public availability for art in that realm," said Williams.
A very hardworking woman, Bishop Powell, her pastor and dear friend, said she leaves behind an irreplaceable legacy.
“She was the kind to put feet to her faith, her faith transcended to church. It went into the community. She had a girls mentoring program where she mentored girls. She gave her life serving people and certain people within the community of Albany, Georgia," Powell said.
Those that knew Anderson said she really believed in the power of art to heal, to change and she practiced what she preached.
“She drew art on the continent of Africa, in Ghana Africa. She was not only an artist but she was one who loved entertainment. She loved the musical world," said Powell.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.