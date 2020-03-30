R. B. Wright Elementary spreads joy to their students

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Teachers at one South Georgia Elementary School took time to spread joy to their students and families during these difficult times.
It's been more than two weeks since R. B. Wright Elementary students were in school.
For now, Colquitt County Schools are closed until at least April 24 because of COVID-19.
Principal Summer Hall said the Moultrie Police Department escorted teachers around the city for two hours.
They drove through the neighborhoods where their students live, honking horns, shaking bells and waving.
Hall said their goal to spread happiness to their students impacted more than just them.
“Our teachers were even texting me like, ‘I feel so good. This is just what I needed, I’ve been so depressed. I haven’t seen my kids.’ It just made everyone feel good. From the ones who were doing it to the ones who were receiving it,” said Hall.
Hall said they’re already looking to schedule another parade, which may happen around Easter.
