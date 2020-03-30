Phoebe reports 9 additional COVID-19 deaths in daily numbers Monday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, Phoebe reported nine additional COVID-19 deaths as a substantial number of test results were returned.
As of noon Monday, these were all Phoebe-related COVID-19 test results:
- Total Positive Results – 586
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Main – 25
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 2
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 55
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center - 14
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total Positive External Patients – 490
- Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 73
- Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 7
- Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results at Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 6
- Total Other Patients Awaiting Test Results – 1,060
- Total Negative Results - 932
“We had one COVID-19 positive patient at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital pass away overnight. The other eight deaths were patients under investigation (PUI) for COVID-19 who passed away over the last week. We just received their positive test results over the last 24 hours. Unfortunately, we know these will not be the final deaths from this virus in our community, as we continue to see a growing number of critically ill patients. We can’t stress enough the need for everyone in Southwest Georgia to follow restrictions put in place by local governments to avoid close contact with others,” Dr. Steven Kitchen, Phoebe chief medical officer, said.
Phoebe began a new mask protocol at all its hospital campuses Monday. Everyone entering a hospital is given a mask to wear for the duration of their time in the hospital. If they work with patients, they must change to the type of mask required in those patient care areas as soon they enter those departments.
“This is another layer of protection for our team members, patients and community. Thanks to the hard work of Phoebe Family members and community volunteers who have been producing these washable and reusable masks, we now have sufficient supplies to allow us to institute this policy without putting our supply of personal protective equipment at risk,” Scott Steiner, Phoebe CEO, said.
