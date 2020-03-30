Phoebe reports 9 additional COVID-19 deaths in daily numbers Monday

“We had one COVID-19 positive patient at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital pass away overnight. The other eight deaths were patients under investigation (PUI) for COVID-19 who passed away over the last week. We just received their positive test results over the last 24 hours. Unfortunately, we know these will not be the final deaths from this virus in our community, as we continue to see a growing number of critically ill patients. We can’t stress enough the need for everyone in Southwest Georgia to follow restrictions put in place by local governments to avoid close contact with others,” Dr. Steven Kitchen, Phoebe chief medical officer, said.