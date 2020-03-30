Moultrie martial arts studio moves classes online

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Many local businesses are getting creative so they can survive these uncertain times.
Bautista’s Martial Arts has been closed to the public for more than two weeks because of the coronavirus.
“With no shadow of a doubt, we’re not going anywhere. We’re going to be here with our families through all of this. We’ll still be here when it’s all over and done with,” Kevin Bautista, owner and chief instructor, said.
Since then, Bautista arrives to an empty building for work, to train his students, online.
Something they started last week in response to COVID-19.
“I know doing this they would value from it greatly, they can still get some of that energy out and still in part a little of normalcy in their life,” said Bautista.
Social distancing and self-isolation has shut down schools, parks, gyms and the ability to play with friends.
“They’re already stuck at home and there’s only so much to do especially when it comes to activities. They can also still train and do what they love to do,” said Bautista.
All while also getting the whole family involved.
“We have parents that jump in and hold targets. Some of their younger siblings and baby brother and sisters jump in. We’ve even had some of their animals jump in and try to help them and it’s been fun to watch,” said Bautista.
The community’s response inspired Bautista to provide free online instruction five days a week.
"We have been blessed, we are so grateful to have a such a supportive community and families support us. And that’s why I just wanted to give back to the community by offering this,” said Bautista.
He said anyone 7 and older can participate.
These online classes will continue until they can reopen their doors to the public.
