Moultrie city leaders pleased with community response to curfew

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Moultrie city leaders said the community’s response to the curfew and other restrictions have been outstanding.
City Manager Pete Dillard said there hasn’t been any major violations since the precautions were put in place last week.
Dillard said he hopes everyone knows it’s all to ensure your safety.
He said he’s in contact with city and county leaders daily to make sure they’re up to date with one another regarding COVID-19.
Dillard said the council will meet again next week to discuss these restrictions.
“What I hope we can do is, we can lift the restrictions expect the 9-6 curfew,” said Dillard.
He encourages people to use the take-out and curbside pick-up options local businesses are providing.
Dillard urges people to continue practicing social distancing to minimize the spread of COVID-19 in Colquitt County.
