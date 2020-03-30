Lee State Prison inmate dies of Covid-19

The GDC currently has one (1) confirmed case of COVID-19 in the offender population at Phillips State Prison (SP) in Buford. The offender, who is currently asymptomatic, first exhibited flu-like symptoms on March 20, and has been housed in medical isolation at the facility since that time. The COVID-19 test was returned positive on March 26. At this time, there are no positive cases of staff at Phillips SP.