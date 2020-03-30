Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — A panel of Associated Press sports writers has come up with the top 10 men's basketball games in the history of the NCAA Tournament. The third game on the list is North Carolina State's victory over Phi Slama Jama and Houston in 1983. Lorenzo Charles provided the winning points, collecting a miss by Dereck Whittenburg and slamming it with one second left in a 54-52 stunner that ended Houston's 26-game winning streak. The Cougars were led by Akeem Olajuwon with 20 points, 18 rebounds and seven blocks.
UNDATED (AP) — The most famous timeout called in the history of the NCAA Tournament has been variously called the biggest mistake, the biggest choke, the most embarrassing gaffe, all because that timeout didn't actually exist. But the infamous timeout that Michigan star Chris Webber called against North Carolina in the 1993 title game, resulting in a technical foul and essentially gifting the Tar Heels the title, is just one of several key moments have come to define the NCAA Tournament. And sometimes, there is more than meets the eye when it comes to those games.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Timmy Hill has won NASCAR's virtual race aired nationally during the sports shutdown caused by the new coronavirus. NASCAR has suspended its season and has worked with iRacing to create a 6-race series of the virtual competitions. This running was aired in some markets by Fox and nationally on cable's Fox Sports One after last week's race was the highest-rated esports race in history. The iRacing gives drivers a chance to spotlight their sponsors and keep fans engaged. NASCAR has so far postponed seven races.