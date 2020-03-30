Goodnight with Dolly: Imagnation Library will stream bedtime stories from Dolly Parton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Beginning Thursday, April 2 at 6 p.m., on The Imagination Library Official social channels, Dolly Parton will be reading a children’s book for bedtime in a series entitled, Goodnight With Dolly.
Goodnight With Dolly will feature Dolly Parton reading a series of Imagination Library books all carefully chosen for their appropriate content at this moment in time.
The readings will be a mixture of Dolly and the interior pages of the books. The books will include:
- “There’s a Hole in the Log on the Bottom of the Lake” by Loren Long.
- “Llama Llama Red Pajama” by Anna Dewdney.
- “I Am a Rainbow” by Dolly Parton.
- “Pass It On” by Sophy Henn.
- “Stand Tall Molly Lou Mellon” by Patty Lovell.
- “Violet the Pilot” by Steve Breen.
- “Max & The Tag-Along Moon” by Floyd Cooper.
- “Last Stop on Market Street” by Matt de la Peña.
- “Coat of Many Colors” by Dolly Parton.
- “The Little Engine That Could” by Watty Piper.
Additionally, the documentary about her Imagination Library, The Library That Dolly Built, will open nationally the week of September 21, to commemorate the Library’s 25th anniversary.
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is an international book gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth until they begin school, no matter their family’s income.
