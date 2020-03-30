A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY remains in effect for Tomorrow for a Slight Risk of severe storms. Main threats will be 15 percent chance of damaging winds, 15 percent chance of large hail, and 5 percent chance of a tornado.
Flooding is not expected at this time.
Much cooler and drier on Wednesday behind the cold front. Highs in lower 70's. Upper 40's Thursday AM. Temperatures rebound quickly towards 80 by end of
next week-next weekend.
Slight rain chance comes next weekend.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman, Matthew Crumley
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.