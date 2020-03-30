First Alert Weather Day issued for Tuesday

First Alert Weather Day (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team | March 29, 2020 at 8:59 PM EDT - Updated March 29 at 8:59 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Tuesday.

[ What is a First Alert Weather Day? ]

A warm front will lift north through the region early Tuesday and a low pressure system with a strong cold front will follow.

The Storm Prediction Center has the entire WALB viewing area under a slight risk of severe storms.

Severe thunderstorm, storm risk graphic
Severe thunderstorm, storm risk graphic (Source: National Weather Service)

The main threat will be damaging winds, but isolated tornadoes and some hail cannot be ruled out.

Currently, the broad timing for severe weather is 2 p.m. until midnight.

Ahead of the cold front, breezy conditions are likely with wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph possible.

