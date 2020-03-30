First Alert Weather Day issued for Tuesday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Tuesday.
A warm front will lift north through the region early Tuesday and a low pressure system with a strong cold front will follow.
The Storm Prediction Center has the entire WALB viewing area under a slight risk of severe storms.
The main threat will be damaging winds, but isolated tornadoes and some hail cannot be ruled out.
Currently, the broad timing for severe weather is 2 p.m. until midnight.
Ahead of the cold front, breezy conditions are likely with wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph possible.
Below is a list of Albany radio stations that provide weather updates:
WALG 1590 AM broadcasts WALB news and weather.
NASH FM 104.5 WKAK airs WALB’s meteorologist forecasts.
