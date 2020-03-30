Crisp Co. ambulances cannot test for COVID-19

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Crisp County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) staff took to Facebook to address concerns about coronavirus testing.
Jerome Outlaw, Crisp County EMS assistant director, said county EMS is receiving several calls from residents wanting to be tested for COVID-19.
In the video, Outlaw said first responders are here to help everyone that needs their assistance in this emergency situation. However, he said they are not able to provide testing in the ambulance.
Outlaw said now they are required to wear special gear.
“We are now required to wear personal protective equipment for your protection, as well as ours. So you will see the first responders dress differently in these cases. Please follow all guidelines in the effort to combat this virus," said Outlaw.
Crisp Regional has an established hotline for COVID-19. Call (229) 276-3068 if you are symptomatic.
