Coroner: Albany baby death under investigation

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said Monday that a baby has died in Albany and the death is under investigation.
The death of the 10-month-old baby boy will be examined by authorities.
Fowler said there were underlying medical conditions, but those have not been released.
The baby appeared to have died around noon Monday in the vicinity of Station Crossing Road.
The child’s body is going to GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy, according to Fowler.
This is the second Albany baby death in a week.
The preliminary autopsy results for the first death have not been released.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.