Archbold reports first COVID-19 deaths

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Two COVID-19 deaths have been reported by Archbold Memorial Hospital, the first for the hospital system, according to Archbold.
“We are saddened by the first deaths at Archbold from COVID-19, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of these patients," the hospital said in a release. “Like other hospital systems across the country, the number of patients we are testing and caring for is rising. During these unprecedented times, we must all do our part to aggressively help mitigate the impact of the virus — it’s imperative to continue social distancing, hand hygiene and cough/sneeze etiquette.”
Below is COVID-19 from the whole hospital system:
- Total Positive Results – 35
- Total Negative Results – 128
- Total Positive Patients at Home – 10
- Total Other Patients Awaiting Results at Home – 162
- Total Deaths – 2
The hospital system released a further breakdown of its COVID-19 numbers.
- Archbold Memorial Hospital Total Positive Inpatients – 15
- Archbold Memorial Hospital Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results – 10
- Brooks County Hospital Total Positive Inpatients – 0
- Brooks County Hospital Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results – 0
- Grady General Hospital Total Positive Inpatients – 0
- Grady General Hospital Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results – 2
- Mitchell County Hospital Total Positive Inpatients – 0
- Mitchell County Hospital Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results – 5
- Glenn-Mor Nursing Home Total Positive Residents – 0
- Glenn-Mor Nursing Home Total Awaiting Results – 0
- Mitchell County Convalescent Total Positive Residents – 0
- Mitchell County Convalescent Total Awaiting Results – 0
- Pelham Parkway Nursing Home Total Positive Residents – 8
- Pelham Parkway Nursing Home Total Awaiting Results – 23
- Archbold Pinetree Screening Site Total Positive Patients – 5
- Archbold Pinetree Screening Site Total Negative Results – 25
- Archbold Pinetree Screening Site Total Awaiting Test Results - 124
