A team of experts helps battle Coronavirus in South Georgia

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -A team of experts continue to work alongside the district health officials to respond to the growing number of cases in South Georgia.
Dr. Charles Ruis said they are planning to find ways to decrease the number of COVID-19 cases in Albany by working with the National Guard and Infectious Disease Specialists.
“The CDC guidelines are constantly changing which is a good thing. But it is sometimes a challenge to keep up with. So they kept an eye on the CDC guidelines as it evolved, helped us to stay on board with the current information," said Dr. Ruis.
Two infectious disease specialists worked their way through Albany to better control the Coronavirus in hospitals and long-term care facilities.
“They did a telephone conference for every nursing home in our 14 county district and the next day they did a telephone conference for all the assisted living facilities in our district," said Dr. Ruis.
“They will provide some clinical support and they also will provide some personal protection equipment, supplies,” said Dr.Ruis.
The team of nurses and physicians are closely examining techniques to help stop the spread.
“Technique of hand-washing for instance and how the nurses and others actually put on their personal protective equipment and take it off," said Dr. Ruis. "They will also be looking at how rooms are decontaminated after they are being used by a person that has the infection.”
Dr. Ruis said they are grateful to have the team of experts here, working with the entire community and frontline health care staff.
