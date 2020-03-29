Second Harvest Food Bank working hard during coronavirus pandemic

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Eliza McCall, chief marketing officer at Second Harvest of South Georgia Food Bank, said they are seeing a high demand for supplies and volunteers during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have had an increase in demand for sure. We don’t serve the public out of our warehouse. We do that through our network of partner agencies and through mobile food distribution events. But we have definitely seen an increase need,” said McCall.
McCall said the food bank is taking all the necessary precautions to keep their workers safe.
“We have taped-off the floors on the volunteer area so that there’s six-foot squares. So, everybody is staying the proper distance apart. We have one staff member who is solely dedicated to disinfecting and sanitizing the warehouse. That is all he is doing all day long. We are screening all people that are entering the building. Whether that’s staff members or volunteers that have come in. Everybody is having their temperature taken, and they are answering the screening questionnaire. And we have hand washing stations set up, extra sanitizer, gloves, that sort of thing,” said McCall.
She says there are several ways you can help the food bank during this time.
“Best thing to do is to make a monetary donation, because we can do a whole lot more with a dollar than the average person can. For every one dollar that is donated to us, we can put out food equivalent to 8.7 meals. And so, in order to have an exponential impact the best thing to do is to make a monetary donation. And that also is a social-distancing, quarantine-safe way to help,” said McCall.
If you would like to donate or volunteer, visit the Second Harvest website.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.