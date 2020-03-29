Phoebe reports Sunday COVID-19 numbers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Over the last 24 hours, Phoebe officials said they received their largest number of daily COVID-19 test results so far.
The 364 total results included 125 positives and 239 negatives, with no additional deaths, according to Phoebe officials.
As of noon Sunday, these are the results of all COVID-19 test performed by Phoebe:
- Total Positive Results – 482
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 16
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 2
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 60
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center - 10
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total Positive External Patients – 394
- Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 65
- Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 13
- Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results at Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 6
- Total Other Patients Awaiting Test Results – 1,208
- Total Negative Results - 772
Out of caution, Phoebe is implementing a masking policy starting Monday morning that requires everyone who enters a Phoebe hospital facility to wear a mask.
“Thanks to the amazing work of our teams producing reusable fabric masks, we now have a sufficient supply to institute this new policy,” Scott Steiner, Phoebe CEO, said.
All employees, physicians and visitors will be issued a mask prior to entering our hospital facilities and will be required to wear it throughout the day. This added precaution ensures all individuals in the hospital facilities are masked even in common areas, according to Phoebe officials.
Employees and patients on clinical floors have additional masking requirements; however, officials said they see this step as an extra level of protection for everyone.
